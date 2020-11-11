FITCH, Janis Louise (Gemmill)

"Come to Me, all who are weary and heavily burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30 AMP

Janis breathed her last breath on Wednesday evening, November 4th, in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Her blessed hope of being where "there shall be neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain" (Revelation 21:4 KJV) was most graciously realized as she heard the voice of the one whom first called her as a young woman to be His child. Her dear Savior and friend, the Lord Jesus Christ, remained so throughout her days and we believe His voice, yet again, called her from this earth to heaven "from death's darkest gloom to immortality's unuttered splendors." (Charles Spurgeon)

All told, she spent 87 years on earth. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on May 31, 1933, to Crawford & Florence Gemmill. As a young girl, she attended St. John's Cathedral along with her brother, Neil Gemmill (deceased). She attended Roosevelt School and Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane, Washington. She graduated in 1955 from Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Her nursing career extended from Washington to California, spending many years fulfilling her calling to serve and care in the geriatric field of nursing.

Janis loved her family, people, animals, flowers, and the Lord. By God's grace, she leaves behind a legacy of love.

She was married to Alden H. Fitch, who passed away in February of this year. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Mark Taylor, her parents, and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her children – David Taylor (Cynthia), Julie Knecht (Stephen), Gene Hall (Minori), and Jerry Hall (Clara) – 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Marlene Gemmill, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Arletta Kaczmarak, her caregiver par excellence for loving and caring for their mom these past three and a half years. Also, thank you to the doctors and nurses at MultiCare Valley Hospital for their guidance in mom's care during her final days.





