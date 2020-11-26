1/1
Jason John David Korn
1982 - 2020
Jason John David Korn, brother of Joseph Jr. and Tara Korn passed away suddenly at the age of 38 years old. He was born March 12, 1982, to Joseph Sr. and Linda Korn.

Jason was born in Ogden, Utah, and lived his whole life there. He attended Ogden High School.

Jason loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He could fix anything and he loved to work on cars. Jason loved the Denver Broncos and online gaming. He especially loved being an uncle to Jacob Korn, Jace Korn, Sydnee Lawrence, and Samantha Korn and being a great-uncle to Jori and Jaden Korn.

We are all going to miss his laugh and his sarcastic sense of humor. Jason was always around for anyone that needed his help.

Jason was preceded in death by his father Joseph Sr. and mother Linda Korn, and brother David Korn.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.


Published in Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ogden City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
