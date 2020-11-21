CONCORD- Jason Shane Hill, 46, passed away peacefully at home on November, 20, 2020 while surrounded by his family.



The family will receive friends at 12pm (Noon) on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home.



Jason was born in Cabarrus County and was a 1992 graduate of Concord High School. Prior to being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on October 3, He was a hard worker. He loved Jesus and was a former youth minister. He umpired girl's softball games and coached his son's baseball teams. He enjoyed watching football and WWE. His life revolved around his family. He was a loving father, a son, a protective brother, and a great husband that really loved "The Wife!" He was preceded in death by his brother, Clint Hill and stepfather, Barry Peddycord.



Mr. Hill is survived by the wife, Ashley Allmond Hill; father, Charles D. Hill and stepmother Wanda; mother Jacqueline C. Peddycord; Son, Elijah Shane Hill(Brooke Spolidoro) of Concord; stepdaughter, Alexandria Allmond of Concord; stepson, Joshua Venable of Concord; sisters, Charity Hill (Jeremy Dillinger) of Midland and Nikki Hill of Midland; brothers, Travis Peddycord of Rockwell and Kevin Peddycord of Greensboro; and "the dog" Rocky and two cats, Boots and Fefe.



Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.



SUPERMAN!



