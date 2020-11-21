1/1
Jason Shane Hill
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONCORD- Jason Shane Hill, 46, passed away peacefully at home on November, 20, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends at 12pm (Noon) on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Jason was born in Cabarrus County and was a 1992 graduate of Concord High School. Prior to being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on October 3, He was a hard worker. He loved Jesus and was a former youth minister. He umpired girl's softball games and coached his son's baseball teams. He enjoyed watching football and WWE. His life revolved around his family. He was a loving father, a son, a protective brother, and a great husband that really loved "The Wife!" He was preceded in death by his brother, Clint Hill and stepfather, Barry Peddycord.

Mr. Hill is survived by the wife, Ashley Allmond Hill; father, Charles D. Hill and stepmother Wanda; mother Jacqueline C. Peddycord; Son, Elijah Shane Hill(Brooke Spolidoro) of Concord; stepdaughter, Alexandria Allmond of Concord; stepson, Joshua Venable of Concord; sisters, Charity Hill (Jeremy Dillinger) of Midland and Nikki Hill of Midland; brothers, Travis Peddycord of Rockwell and Kevin Peddycord of Greensboro; and "the dog" Rocky and two cats, Boots and Fefe.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.

SUPERMAN!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilkinson Funeral Home from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved