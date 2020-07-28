1/1
Jasper D. Frye
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jasper's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jasper D. Frye, 89, from Silvis, Illinois, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. Born December 14, 1930 in Centerville, IA, son of John and Erma Barker Frye. Graduated from the University of Iowa and in 1959 graduated from Vale Technical School in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. Jasper served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from the Air Force Intelligence School in Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado in 1949. Employed for many years as a claim's adjuster for State Farm Insurance Co. He was a member of American Legion Post #0227 in East Moline, Illinois. Jack loved fishing at Highlake, WI. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning the produce from his garden and driving around town on the way to the YMCA in Silvis to visit with his exercise friends. He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his son Carlton and wife Jan Frye; grandson, John C. Frye and wife
Suzanne; granddaughter, Christy Branch and husband Bo; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Edwards, Hayes Branch, John Huxley Frye and Elliana Frye; niece and longtime caregiver, Dawna Menke and husband Patrick and their loving children Mackenzie Hazzard and husband Alex and Dalton Menke. Additionally, Jasper has many nieces and nephews across the United States. Predeceased by his parents, 7 siblings and significant other and beloved partner of 47 years, Bess Hollingsworth.
Graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St. Rockford, IL 61102. Arrangements were completed by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgteraldfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Legacy Remembers from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved