Jasper D. Frye, 89, from Silvis, Illinois, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. Born December 14, 1930 in Centerville, IA, son of John and Erma Barker Frye. Graduated from the University of Iowa and in 1959 graduated from Vale Technical School in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. Jasper served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from the Air Force Intelligence School in Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado in 1949. Employed for many years as a claim's adjuster for State Farm Insurance Co. He was a member of American Legion Post #0227 in East Moline, Illinois. Jack loved fishing at Highlake, WI. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning the produce from his garden and driving around town on the way to the YMCA in Silvis to visit with his exercise friends. He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his son Carlton and wife Jan Frye; grandson, John C. Frye and wife
Suzanne; granddaughter, Christy Branch and husband Bo; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Edwards, Hayes Branch, John Huxley Frye and Elliana Frye; niece and longtime caregiver, Dawna Menke and husband Patrick and their loving children Mackenzie Hazzard and husband Alex and Dalton Menke. Additionally, Jasper has many nieces and nephews across the United States. Predeceased by his parents, 7 siblings and significant other and beloved partner of 47 years, Bess Hollingsworth.
Graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St. Rockford, IL 61102. Arrangements were completed by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgteraldfh.com.