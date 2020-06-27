I was the second son of Myron Blackburn and Maude Bee Jeppson. I was born in Rexburg, Idaho. I left this mortal life on June 24, 2020, at the age of 81 in Bountiful, Utah. Preceded in death by my father and mother, my son Christopher, my brother Brent and my sister Lois. I leave behind my most precious possession, my family.

I give thanks to my Father in Heaven for my eternal companion, Elly. Eleanora deJonge and I were married on May 23, 1958 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She was my angel and my best friend that filled my heart and life with love and happiness. She was always there with encouragement, helping me through my mental and physical hardships of this mortal life, with never ending faith in me. She is the heart of our family.

I am so grateful for our sons and daughters that came into our lives. Mark(Lisa), Lisa(Steve), Christopher(Denise), Lori(Carl) and Michelle(James). With them came the blessings of Robert, Stephanie, Anthony, Hunter, Emily, Harrison, Cameron and Braedon. Also, Daniel, Ella, Netta, Hadley, Maddie, Thadyus, and Remi.

I trust that all of you will cherish Elly the way that I have and see to her needs for the rest of her life. True happiness is in giving service to others. Live your life to the fullest, but in a Christ like way.

I believe the words by William Wadsworth who said, "that best portion of a man's life, his little nameless, unremembered acts of kindness of love."

I give thanks to my brother and sisters and their families for the support that they gave to our father and mother.

To my own family, please know that our Heavenly Father loves us. Have faith in him. He forgives all who ask with sincerity.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Cancer, Lupus or Diabetes Associations of Utah.

I LOVE YOU ALL, FROM THE OLD MAN ON 1300 SOUTH.

GO BYU!

