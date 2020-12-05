1/1
Jay D. Hersho
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 16, of North Versailles, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Jay is survived by his dedicated mother, Nicole Towsey, his father William "Mike" Hersho, his caring younger brother, Sean,, his grandparents, Donna and Randy (Tammy) Towsey and Ellen Havrilla and many aunts and uncles and cousins who were his best friends. Jay was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jay Hersho. Jay waged a long-term battle against Juvenile Huntington's Disease and was a warrior through it all, but his body needed to rest.

Friends are welcome on Monday from 10:30AM to 12:00 noon at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held at 12 noon.

Jay will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue.

Memorial donations may be made directly to his family or to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 1196, Coraopolis, PA 15108 or www.hdsa.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
12:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved