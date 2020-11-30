1/1
Jay Elvin Storlie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Elvin Storlie passed peacefully from this life with his loving wife Vivian by his side on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Vivian, sons William Johnson and James Storlie, step-son Michael Jenks, daughters Donna Johnson and Jayne Storlie, step-daughters Kathy Noriaga and Danielle Chladek; brother Wayne Storlie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services to be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 325 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM and Services at 11:00 AM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved