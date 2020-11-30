Jay Elvin Storlie passed peacefully from this life with his loving wife Vivian by his side on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Vivian, sons William Johnson and James Storlie, step-son Michael Jenks, daughters Donna Johnson and Jayne Storlie, step-daughters Kathy Noriaga and Danielle Chladek; brother Wayne Storlie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Services to be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 325 W. Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM and Services at 11:00 AM.





