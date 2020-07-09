1/1
Jean R. Kerr Stockdale
1923 - 2020
Jean R. Kerr Stockdale

Age 96 of Cranmoor, McMurray on July 7, 2020. Daughter of the late August Rudolph and Elizabeth Mellon Rylander. Widow of N. Lester Kerr, Jr. and Walter G. Stockdale. Sister of the late David R. Rylander.
Survived by daughters Barbara Kerr Smith (Joseph) of LaQuinta, CA and Carolyn Elizabeth Kerr of McMurray, a niece and nephews. Also survived by stepsons William (Linda) Stockdale of Schwenksville, PA and Robert Stockdale of San Diego, CA and grandchildren Sharon and Andrew Stockdale and great-grandson, Cameron Stockdale. Also by niece Kristen (Mike Kijowski) Rylander and nephews Mark (Kerry Moran) Rylander, James (Mariellen) Kerr, Robert (Pamela) Kerr and John (Jennifer) Kerr. A graduate of Bethany College, Bethany, WV, and member of Zeta Tau Alpha. Member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, Financial Secretary, President of Women's Association, member of both the Endowment Committee and Sarah Circle. Served on the boards of South Hills Interfaith Ministries (now Movement) and South Hills Community Council for Older Adults and as a volunteer at Mayview Hospital and Well Baby Clinic. Arrangements by Beinhauer, interment at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Westminster Endowment Fund, 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA. Due to the current situation, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Those wishing to read the eulogy she wrote for herself can contact her daughter Carolyn.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
