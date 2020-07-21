Jean Therese (Douris), 91, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



She was born to the late John and Laura Douris, May 25, 1929, in Butte, Montana. She graduated from Girls Central High School in Butte, obtained a nursing degree at Carroll College in Helena, MT, as well as her practical training at St. James Hospital, located in Butte, MT. She married the late William Murray Whalen, Sr. in 1950, and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his passing.



Jean spent most of her time as a homemaker, but also worked part-time as a nurse at the Santa Fe Railroad Hospital in Albuquerque for several years. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed a long and adventurous retirement, traveling domestically and abroad. Together they enjoyed an Alaskan cruise, a Russian river cruise, a visit to several European countries, and also enjoyed vacationing in their RV, visiting friends and family along the way. They belonged to two RV travel clubs, enjoying group camping excursions, and meeting many new friends.



Preceding her in death were her husband, William Whalen, their infant child, Mary Carol Whalen, and her parents, John and Laura Douris.



Jean is survived by her four children, Thomas Whalen (Rita), William Whalen Jr., Nancy Whalen of Albuquerque, and Patricia Morris (Ken) of McKinney, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Andrew Whalen, Lisa Whalen, John Whalen (Rebecca), Joshua Whalen, Zack Whalen, all of Albuquerque, Alana D'Elia (Louis) of Long Island, NY and Michael Morris (Whitney) of Lexington, KY. She is survived by one great-grandchild, Vivian Whalen of Albuquerque; her sister, Lorene Bumgarner (Jack) of Vancouver, WA; nephews, Steve Bumgarner (Elizabeth) of Boise, ID, Joe Bumgarner (Karen) of Walla Walla, WA, and niece, Lynn Posselt (Jeff) of Vancouver, WA, along with numerous other relatives and friends.



Jean was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church for 17 years, and Church of the Risen Savior for over 30 years. She volunteered at various charitable organizations including Catholic Charities, the Women's Coalition, and Right-to-Life Committee of New Mexico.



She will be remembered for her caring heart, sharp mind, keen sense of humor, and willingness to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who knew and loved her for the kind-hearted person she was.



Friends and family will gather together for a Rosary on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. at FRENCH – Wyoming, with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Parish, 2621 Vermont NE.

