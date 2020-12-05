1/1
Jeanne G. "Raizen" Greenebaum
1922 - 2020

Jeanne Greenebaum, a long-time resident of New York City, South Salem, New York, and recently, Natick, Massachusetts, died on November 3, 2020 at the age of 98.

Jeanne is survived by daughter Nancy, son Edward, grandchildren Karen (Hazel), Juliana, Rebekah, and Adam, and Adam's wife Lindsey. Jeanne's husband Ira and son Robert preceded her in passing.

Born in New York City in 1922, she could remember ice being delivered to her childhood home in the Bronx by horse-drawn cart and listening to FDR on the radio. She married her husband Ira of 56 years right after World War II and taught English in the New York City school system until the arrival of her first child. She moved with her young family to lower Westchester and later South Salem, where she lived in her green house on top of a long hill overlooking Lake Truesdale until 2003.

Donations in her memory may be made to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.com).

Published in Miles Funeral Home from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
