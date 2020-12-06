1/1
Jeniel Gardner Gerlach
1944 - 2020
Jeniel Gardner Gerlach was born December 24th, 1944, to LaMar and Helen Gardner. She grew up in East Millcreek, graduated from Skyline High School in 1963, and attended University of Utah.

She married her high school sweetheart Vagn Gerlach. They were married and sealed on April 9, 1965 at the Salt Lake City Temple and were happily married for 55 years. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and was an active participant in relief society.

Together Vagn and Jeniel had four children, Brian (Abbie), LeeAnn, Corey and Stacie. She has three grandchildren, Alex Foulger, Andelynn Durrans and Alyssa Durrans. Jeniel loved her family, raised her children and doted on her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to cheer at events and express her pride in their accomplishments. One of her favorite activities was having her family gathered around a board or card game, she was the Queen of Canasta. The joy and love she gave will be missed by all.

Jeniel was preceded in death by her parents, and grandchildren, Brennan and Amanda Gerlach.


Published in Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
