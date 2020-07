Jennifer Williams Clontz, 48, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 24, 2020.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12-2 prior to the service.



Jennifer was born on August 25, 1971 in Concord, NC. She had worked at the Hospital as a CNA for many years. She enjoyed taking care of her many grandchildren and chewing "Big Red" gum.



She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Bobby Stewart; daughters, Crystal Hatley and husband, Jeremy, Amanda High, Samantha McSwain and husband, Matthew; son, Sergio High and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Levi, Kinsley, Audrey, Aleaha, Rylan, Kason, Channing, Maverick, Raelyn, Nolan, Emma, Savanna, Sawyer, Kailee, Eric, Xander, Logan, Marlee, Jacob, Cory and Kelsey; beloved grand-dog, Maci.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store