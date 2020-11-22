Jerold (Jerry) Edward Larrabee passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 19th, 2020. He was the son of Glenwood & Avilda (Pope) Larrabee, born June 28th, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His five siblings; Judy, Earl, Wally, Russ and Marylynn were very special to him and they have remained close throughout their lives. Hard working values were instilled in him from an early age while working at the Royal Dairy; the family restaurant, running the merry-go-round at Saltair, and playing hard with his many camping trips to Fish Lake.
Jerry was very proud of his country and cherished his memories of service in the US Army. Upon returning home, Jerry served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States Mission. He remained close to people from his time in the army and his mission throughout his life.
Jerry was married to Lois Elaine Solomon on January 24th, 1964 by Legrand Richards in the Salt Lake City Temple. They are the proud parents of Dan, Debbie & Shane (Parrish), Tami & Noel (Erasmus), Traci & Rich (Alley), Robert & Corinna, and Randy. Over the years, they fostered many children, hosted missionaries and never had a quiet house, as their door has always remained open.
In his early years he worked alongside his father-in-law, garnering valuable skills in HVAC systems. He retired from the Utah State Tax Commission after 33 years of service. He always had multiple jobs to support his family, teaching his kids how to work hard. He started and shared an appraisal service with his wife called, "Larrabee Appraisal Services". He served as a City Counselor for 8 years, Mayor for 3 terms, and Days of 47 Bountiful Parade Chairman. He also served in his church, magnifying callings including: Bishop of the Woods Cross 5th Ward, High Councilman, Scoutmaster, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, and Bountiful temple worker.
Jerry was extremely fond of his 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandchildren. He supported them in all their endeavors and expressed his love to each of them continuously. Family was everything to him and it was known by all he served. Jerry served many in small, but significant ways through all the years. We will forever be grateful for the love he gave us for Disneyland and everything Mickey, and for being well stocked with toilet paper in each of our homes through his generosity. He was a loving friend, father, grandfather, and a devoted husband to the end.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Russ, children, Dan, Debbie, Randy, and grandchild Ben.
Friends may visit the family for a viewing on November 22nd, 2020 between 6pm and 8pm at the Bountiful Russon Brothers Mortuary. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, November 23rd, 2020 in the Woods Cross Stake Center, 2064 South 800 West, Woods Cross. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services are restricted to family members only. Friends may view services live as streamed on the Russon Brothers Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.