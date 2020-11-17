Jess DeCaria passed away at his home surrounded by his family on November 13, 2020.



He was born to Dominic DeCaria and Assuntina Villella in Ogden, Utah.



Jess graduated from Ogden High School in 1948.



He married June Travis in Ogden, Utah on October 10, 1950. They were married for 70 years.



He served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. He retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad.



Jess loved working and rebuilding cars. He was always making people laugh and was always willing to take the shirt off his back to help anyone.



He will be missed by many people.



Jess is survived by his wife, June DeCaria, three sons; Craig, Michael (Beth), Doug (Dena), and one daughter Cheryl (Wilson) Edgell, his brother Victor DeCaria, and sister Teresa, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Assuntina, brothers, Frank, Joe, Albert, and Angelo and a sister Mary.



A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden Utah with a Graveside Service following at 2:00 p.m. at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

