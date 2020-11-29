Jimmy Dale Latamondeer, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 72 due to complications from heart surgery.



Jimmy was born November 20, 1948 in East Prairie, Missouri to William Clovice and Ethel Latamondeer. After graduating high school Jimmy served in the United States Marine Corps and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1975. Jimmy married Pamela Simpson in Evanston, Wyoming on May 26, 1972.



Jimmy loved fishing trips with Colby, Ashton, Jordan, Dakota, and his close friends. He also enjoyed camping, horseshoes, bacon-cheeseburgers, and spending time with his family. Jimmy loved helping others and was always working on somebody's car. He was employed at Old Castle Precast, formerly WR White Co. for 36 years. After retiring Jimmy helped Pam in their home daycare where he was lovingly known as "Papa".



Jimmy is survived by his wife Pamela; four children Kenneth Jay White (MaVie); Kristy Latamondeer; Jenny Christensen (Peter); Colby Latamondeer (Kenzie); a brother Jack Latamondeer (Barb); a sister Brenda Foster; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law Dudley and Norma Gibbs; a son-in-law Dean Pulsifer; three brothers and six sisters.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00 pm, a viewing 11:00 am – 12:35 pm, Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden Utah.





