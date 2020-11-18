1/
Jimmy R. McNeely
1951 - 2020
Jimmy R. McNeely

April 16, 1951 ~ November 9, 2020



Jimmy R. McNeely passed away on November 9,2020. He was born in Rupert, Idaho. April 6, 1951, to the proud parents Raymond and Pauline Farquharson McNeely.

Jim attended Bonneville High School and graduated with his GED. He married Sandy Ferguson at 16 and they had two boys, James and Marc. They were later divorced.

Jim loved to hunt, camp and fish with his dad and his brother, and sons, nephews and anyone who loved the outdoors. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

He joined the Army but was later medically discharged.

He worked at Toole Army Depot, made a lot of great friends, and enjoyed carving wood sculptures. Jim worked at Nordic Valley Ski area where he was a member of the Ski patrol, one of the happiest times of his life.

Jim was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Brother Ray Galen McNeely; his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Jim is survived by his sons, James McNeely, Marc (Mike) McNeely; sister, Cris (Jeff) Salerno; six nephews, and one niece. Jim loved them all very much….the nephews will always talk about when they would call and Jim would answer "This is Jim."

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

A special thanks to Ladell and Jay Gresham for there help and kindness.


Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
