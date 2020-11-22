1/
Joan A. (Atkinson) Mitchell
Joan A. (Atkinson) Mitchell
Age 56, of Finleyville, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of James Mitchell. Devoted mother of Colton and Mara Mitchell. Sister of Mary Carol (Robert) Limegrover, Patricia Atkinson, Julie (James) Sprites, and the late Beverly Atkinson. She was a very compassionate and dedicated nurse at Arden Courts in Jefferson Hills helping those with Alzheimer's. She will be remembered for her forgiving nature. No visitations. Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
