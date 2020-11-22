Joan A. (Atkinson) Mitchell

Age 56, of Finleyville, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of James Mitchell. Devoted mother of Colton and Mara Mitchell. Sister of Mary Carol (Robert) Limegrover, Patricia Atkinson, Julie (James) Sprites, and the late Beverly Atkinson. She was a very compassionate and dedicated nurse at Arden Courts in Jefferson Hills helping those with Alzheimer's. She will be remembered for her forgiving nature. No visitations. Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc.



