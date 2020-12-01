Joan Casey passed away peacefully November 27th 2020. Her life was filled with love and compassion and will be eternally missed by all who knew her. She was born August 29, 1938 in Rice Lake Wisconsin. She would tell of fond memories of her dad fishing at the lake and picnics in the woods. She missed going to visit her home state and would talk of it being the most beautiful place to see the changing leaves in the fall.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Retired Msgt. Jerome Casey; son, Patrick Casey; and parents, Howard and Gladys Jump. She leaves behind three daughters and their families, Christi Lynn Casey, Lori (Don) Malnar, Jennifer (William) Daley; eight grandchildren, Dustin (Erika ) Passarelli, Ryan (Melissa ) Reeves, Ashley (Jeff) Elias, Maddy and Michael Malnar, Kaitlin, Kamarain and Quinne Daley. Great Grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Tooker, Claire and Natalie Reeves and little Jack too!



She lived a life of military travel and found much happiness when settling in Utah and loved this state immensely for it's beautiful Mountains. Each season brought new birds to love and always something to look forward to whether it be spring bulbs to sprout or the turning of the leaves. She taught us to love them all. Her home was her pride and she took much pleasure in gardening and always decorating to make each holiday as fun and beautiful as possible to the joy of all her grandkids. She found happiness in becoming a CNA before retiring and found much pleasure in helping others. This was not only a job, but a way of life to her. She loved her neighbors and was blessed with some of the best to be had. She will be missed in so many ways and in all that we do. Who can ever bake quite like her! Who will can the best dill pickles or the most comforting peaches for when we are sick. The amount of love she put into all of us will live on forever. The best of the best, our Mother, our Grandmother, our friend, we love you, now and always.



Arrangements under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton.



