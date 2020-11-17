1/1
Joan Kay Rose Thompson
1944 - 2020
Joan Kay Rose Thompson

November 19, 1944 ~ November 15, 2020



Our loving mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend, Joan Kay Thompson, 75, passed away from complications of metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on November 19, 1944, the daughter of Max L. and Fae Garder Rose. She graduated from Ogden High School.

She married Milo McCowan in 1966 in Ogden, Utah, they divorced in 1969. Joan married William Earl Thompson on May 29, 1969 in Roy, Utah. After a short 17 years together, William passed away on October 7, 1986.

Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed painting, scrapbooking, traveling, listening to music, playing bunco, hanging out with her "Flamingo Girls" and dancing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Joan took pleasure in volunteering at the Cottages of Hope for eight years.

Joan is survived by her sons, Curtis (Jan) Thompson and Troy (Michelle) Thompson; daughter, Tracey (Jay) Guzman; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Max (Gaylene) Rose, Craig (Celia) Rose, and Jerry (Kim) Keith; and sister, Kathy Rose (Kelly) Goddard. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; father, Max Rose; mother, Fae Rose Wilde, stepfather, Don Wilde; and brother, Brent Dee Rose.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Due to covid restrictions masks will be required.

Services will be livestreamed at the bottom of Joan's obituary on the website https://www.lindquistmortuary.com/obituary/Joan-KayRose-Thompson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
