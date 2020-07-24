1/
Joanne C. McCarville
1928 - 2020
Joanne Cecelia McCarville, 91, of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

Joanne was born November 29, 1928 in Beloit, WI, daughter of Francis P. and Cecelia C. (Terhorst) McCarville. She graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School and later received her Master's Degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago. Joanne was a teacher in special education at the grade school level for many years. She was a devout Roman Catholic and longtime member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Chicago. Joanne enjoyed her time spent traveling through Europe and Russia. She also enjoyed reading books and playing scrabble. She will be dearly missed.

Those left to honor Joanne's memory include her brothers, Roger and Patrick McCarville and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and 10 siblings.

A Celebration of the Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines if attending. Final resting place will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to a local food pantry of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, 61108.

