Joanne R. Pavlick Satolli, 70, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully November 17, 2020. She was born November 27, 1949 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late John Pavlick and Olga B. Vicic Feczko. Joanne was very involved in her Christian faith and, among other occupations, served as a seamstress and clerk in the Pittsburgh area. Joanne liked to play bingo at various churches and made life-long friends wherever she went. Love of Family was her priority in life, especially her relationship with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Andrew F. Feczko. Joanne is survived by three children, Renee, Wanda and John; four grandsons, Brandon, Shane, Jimmy and Jonathan; a brother, James (Linda) Feczko. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Mother of Sorrows Church. A funeral mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced.

