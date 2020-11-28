1/1
John A. Amorelli
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Forest Hills, age 71, passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Beloved husband of Lorraine (Romell) Amorelli.

Loving father of Joseph Amorelli and Michael Amorelli.

Dear brother of Joann (the late George) Lenz of NY and the late Judy (surviving spouse, Ken) Reeves of IN.

Brother-in-law of Kathleen (the late Chris) Breitkreutz, Sheila (Isaac) Garcia, Vaughn (Marilyn) Romell, and Anita (Bill) Schockling.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John was born and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He was an avid hiker, and loved taking trips to walk trails all throughout Western Pennsylvania. John was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially University of Pittsburgh Basketball and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved learning and continued taking classes at the University of Pittsburgh even during his later years. John was an outgoing, faithful, and selfless man who was always willing to put others before himself.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, John's visitation will be private.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 12:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved