1/1
John Edward McNally
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John "Jack" Edward McNally, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Utica, NY.

Jack was born on October 13, 1933 in Utica, NY to the late William and Edna Kerber McNally. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Gage; his sister, Mary Tagliaferri; and grandchildren, Craig and Anna Gage.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharon A. McNally, whom he married on June 30th, 1956 at St. Peter & Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Frankfort, NY; his daughters, Sheila Govendo and Kelli Small; his son, John McNally and wife, Tracy; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews, including his favorite nephew, Albert Tagliaferri; and his beloved cat, Mittens.

Jack enjoyed living the farmer lifestyle, from driving a red tractor to raising horses, he loved the life. Precision Square Dancing was a beloved pastime of Jack, loving to participate with his wife, Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Wilkinson Funeral Home of Concord, NC is assisting the McNally family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved