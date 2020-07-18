Mr. John "Jack" Edward McNally, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Utica, NY.
Jack was born on October 13, 1933 in Utica, NY to the late William and Edna Kerber McNally. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Gage; his sister, Mary Tagliaferri; and grandchildren, Craig and Anna Gage.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharon A. McNally, whom he married on June 30th, 1956 at St. Peter & Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Frankfort, NY; his daughters, Sheila Govendo and Kelli Small; his son, John McNally and wife, Tracy; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews, including his favorite nephew, Albert Tagliaferri; and his beloved cat, Mittens.
Jack enjoyed living the farmer lifestyle, from driving a red tractor to raising horses, he loved the life. Precision Square Dancing was a beloved pastime of Jack, loving to participate with his wife, Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
