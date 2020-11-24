Dr. John McReynolds, age 94, beloved father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Monday, November 16, 2020. He entered this world on Monday, November 15, 1926 in Ashland, NE, born to Louis and Ola McReynolds.



John grew up on a farm and had many interesting stories about the dust bowl, skunk hunting, and fun adventures with his brothers, sisters, and his cousins who lived nearby. After High School, John joined the Army and served for 18 months in Washington DC. It was while serving in the Army that John was introduced to the idea of becoming a dentist. He knew that farm life was difficult so decided to pursue dentistry. He attended the University of Nebraska and earned a Doctorate in Dental Surgery. John married JoAnn Skucius on Thursday, April 2, 1953 in Chester, NE. In June of 1956, John opened his Pedodontic Dental Practice in Albuquerque, NM. He practiced children's dentistry for 38 years. He had a successful career with a very positive impact on children's dentistry and orthodontics in New Mexico. John and JoAnn raised their three children in Albuquerque. The family was active at Grace Church for years. Later John joined Faith Bible Church. He was also an active member of the Gideons for 30 years. His retirement years were spent with family and playing hundreds of rounds of golf. John described himself as "the most enthusiastic, mediocre golfer in the world". But he was able to shoot his age twice while in his 80's. He is now on to a glorious eternal life.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen McReynolds; son, Bill McReynolds (Marlena); daughter, Ann Rutherford (Victor, their children Amelia and Ethan); son, Dan McReynolds (Susan, their children John, Andrew, and Lisa); and his brother, Frank (Caroline). He is also survived by three granddaughters-in-law, four great-grandchildren, and many friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and his first wife, JoAnn, as well as his grandson Stephen.



A Private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sandia Memory Gardens in Albuquerque, NM. If you would like to pay your final respect, there will be a time for a private visitation at FRENCH-University on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, please contact the family to arrange a time.





