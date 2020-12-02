John (Jack) F. Bowers, died peacefully of the ripe age of 90 years old on Friday November 27, at Harmony Place assisted living.



He was predeceased by his Loving Wife Helen, his parents, and his 2 sisters Dorothy who he referred to as his guardian angel and his younger sister Jeanette (Sis) Elliott and brother-in-law Bob and Aunts, Uncle and cousins.



He is survived by his Niece Margie & her husband Paul. He is also survived by his Stepson Lewis & his wife Kathryn, grandson Lewis and his wife Karen, and granddaughter Geraldine.



Jack was such a friendly person with a great sense of humor. He loved animals. He loved cats and had a few chickens.



His sister Sis and he were the best of friends. He and his niece Margie had a close bond. He loved to hear stories of her crazy cats and trying new foods with her. He clicked instantly with her husband Paul. He loved Paul as if he was part of the family for years. He also loved his nieces friends.



Jack was an avid football fanatic & devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also loved the NY Giants. John could tell you stories for hours on the history of the Eagles, where they trained their previous team names EVERYTHING!!! He was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to Football and the history of the sport. He had plenty of books, magazines, newspaper articles and tapes and tapes and tapes of games. He enjoyed going to the games as well. Win or lose the Eagles were his team.



His other favorite sport was NASCAR. He loved auto racing in general. Well why wouldn't he love racing.... cause he actually used to race cars!!!



His father didn't let him drive until he was 21. So Jack would sneak the family car out at night under age and self taught himself. In 1945 Philadelphia had a tiny midget car speedway called "Yellow Jacket Speedway". Jack was a teenager then and became hooked on racing. When he turned 21 he attended a backwoods dirt track in a vacant field in Philly. He got to drive a modified stock car for someone who needed a driver. Jack later bought a 1937 Ford & made it into a stock car racer. He was no mechanic so self taught himself mechanical skills. He raced all over, wherever he could. With his friendly personality a lot of racing fans became friends. Some even helped become his car crew. Among his crew was his future brother-in-law Bob Elliott, Lewis Onimus, Vernon and a couple of others. His racing days ended when he married his beautiful wife Helen.



He had a few jobs during his lifetime and his last job was at Coca Cola.



When he moved into his little apartment at Harmony Place he made instant and lasting friends. All the staff loved him. A lot of the nurses from Harmony and the hospice nurses who came to help him were heartbroken when he passed away.



Jack left memories and stories that will last forever in all the hearts that he touched along his journey through life.



Jack will forever be remembered by those close to him for his love of football, NASCAR and his own auto racing days. In fact his old race car is in a museum in Vermont.



