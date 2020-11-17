1/1
John G. Domina
1950 - 2020
FRANKLIN – John G. Domina, age 70, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He was born in St. Albans on January 6, 1950 to the late Richard & Frances (Gaboriault) Domina.

John was raised on the family farm in Franklin. He is a native of Franklin and wouldn't consider calling any other place home. John married Marie Fordman in 1997 and became like a father to her children. He valued the relationships he had with each of them. John worked at Champlain Cable as a machine operator for over 30 years. He appreciated the simple things in life, nothing had to be fancy or lavish. John's family remembers him as a very generous and kind-hearted man. He will always be remembered by his wide variety of suspenders, his incredible love for ice cream, the Montreal Canadiens, watching episode after episode of NCIS, playing cards, his loud signature "rooster call," and how he lit up when he spoke of the family trip to Disney or the annual pig roast in South Hampton, Massachusetts. John loved spending the holidays with his family and they won't be the same this year, as he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Gagne and her husband Harvey of Highgate and their children, Lorne, Isaac, Richard, Melissa and Jessica; stepchildren that were like his own, John Furlow of Ohio, Dawn Furlow of Swanton, Buck Furlow and his wife April of Highgate, and Starr Furlow of Swanton; step grandchildren, Sara, Meghan, Joshua, Jacob, Matthew, Michael, Jayde, Katie, Bucky, and Jeannette; and step great grandchildren, Danica, Kaydence, Jamie, Lenyx, Warren and Chloe. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Marie Fordman on February 17, 2004; an infant sister, Rita Domina and an infant brother.

John's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to his granddaughter, Jeannette Keith and her husband Cory for caring for John in their home for the past year.

Family and friends are invited to John's Life Celebration events to include visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Franklin, VT.

For those who wish, contributions in John's memory may be made to the St. Albans Dialysis Unit, Patient Fund, 7 Crest Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com

Published in Goss Funeral Services from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Goss Funeral Services
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Goss Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Goss Funeral Services
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
