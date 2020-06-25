Of Scottdale, formerly of Forest Hills, age 59, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



Beloved father of Chelsea and Liliane Kelly, both of NY, Precious son of Dorothy (Quinlan) Kelly of Ross Twp. and the late Thomas Kelly. Dear brother of Nancy (late Richard) German and Maureen (Dominic) Gonzalez of CO. Loving companion of Binky Houser.



Jack was a valued friend of many. He spent his life working in finance, but his heart was on the golf course.



Friends are welcome on Saturday June 27 from 3-5 pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held at 5pm.



Jack will be laid to rest privately.





