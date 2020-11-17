John "Jay" Gorman, 64, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born September 7, 1956 Son to Thomas Gorman and Dollie (Gorman) Laviolette. A 1974 graduate of Boylan High School, Jay went on to work for GE Supply until 1989. He then began his apprenticeship with the electrical union. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 364.



Jay will be missed by those who loved him most; his wife of 36 years, Joan Gorman; his daughters Jennifer Gorman and Jessica (Shawn) Gilles; his grandson Jackson Gilles; his siblings Tom (Linda) Gorman, Dana (Jeff) Robinson, Tim (Verlette) Gorman, Connie (Bill) Colwell, Gerry (Ken) Bowe, and Rich (Suren) Gorman. He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Leo Laviolette.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's name to the IBEW Local 364 Apprentice Scholarship Fund.

