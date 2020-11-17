1/1
John Jay Gorman
1956 - 2020

John "Jay" Gorman, 64, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born September 7, 1956 Son to Thomas Gorman and Dollie (Gorman) Laviolette. A 1974 graduate of Boylan High School, Jay went on to work for GE Supply until 1989. He then began his apprenticeship with the electrical union. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 364.

Jay will be missed by those who loved him most; his wife of 36 years, Joan Gorman; his daughters Jennifer Gorman and Jessica (Shawn) Gilles; his grandson Jackson Gilles; his siblings Tom (Linda) Gorman, Dana (Jeff) Robinson, Tim (Verlette) Gorman, Connie (Bill) Colwell, Gerry (Ken) Bowe, and Rich (Suren) Gorman. He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Leo Laviolette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's name to the IBEW Local 364 Apprentice Scholarship Fund.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
