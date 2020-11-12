1/1
John L. Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Brooks

Age 92, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, formerly of Carrick and Crafton. Husband of the late Mary D. (Hreczuch) Brooks. Father of Dennis "D.J." Brooks (Tamara Folger). Grandfather of Jason Brooks (Nomin Tserennadmid). Preceded in death by 8 Brothers and Sisters. Brother-in-law of Elsie Stargensky and Gloria Brooks. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was a World War II Navy Veteran. He retired after 46 years as a US Steel worker. He volunteered at the Carrick Library and the Veterans Hospital. He also read books for the blind. Visitations Sunday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 AM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Wendelin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boron Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved