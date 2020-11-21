1/1
John Laflin
1926 - 2020
John Laflin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family at the age of 94. He knew how to love, have fun, and live an amazing life. Goodbye Daddy and Grandpa Perfect. You served as a great example for us all and will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife of 65 years and love of his life, Marjorie Laflin; twin sister, Jane "Twino"; children, Dennis, Jane, Mary, Michael (Jamie), Marcy, and Nancy; grandchildren, Katie, Serena (Felix), Tricia (Jon), Mara (Bryce), Michael (Anna) and Brandilyn; and great-grandchildren, Madeliene and Brayden. He was also an uncle to DOZENS of beloved nieces and nephews, including Dr. Jay Jacobi, who always looked after him. Thank you, Jay. John was preceded in death by his father, mother, and 5 siblings.

John began working at the age of 10 after his father passed away, a work ethic that followed him throughout his life. He bravely served in the United States Navy during World War II and attended college using the G.I. Bill. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with multiple degrees and taught at universities throughout the country. He started his own law firm in Albuquerque in 1972, which is now Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A. Thank you, Dan and John. He was a very respected CPA and tax and estate planning attorney who believed in serving his community. For 21 consecutive years, John was recognized in the publication The Best Lawyers in America for his ethics and hard work. He co-authored Estate Planning in New Mexico. John finally retired at the age of 80.

As a man of faith, John believed in helping people. He was awarded by the Albuquerque Community Foundation for the multiple charities he supported throughout his career. He also received the Meritorious Service Award by the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Distinguished Bar Service Award by the State Bar of New Mexico. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club. The ripple effect his life had on so many, is a testament to a life well lived.

We will see you again Daddy/Grandpa Perfect. Your work here is done. It is time for you to rest-we will take it from here. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or other charity of your choice.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
