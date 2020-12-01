John "Jack" M. Mann, 85 of Rockford, IL, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Jack was born in Du Quoin, IL on November 11, 1934 to George J. and Rose C. (Schneider) Mann of Pinckneyville, IL. Jack married Bonnie L. Milne on April 25, 1962.



Jack was a graduate of Pinckneyville Community High School, and a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves. After following his two brothers to Rockford, he began his 45 year career with Sundstrand, retiring in 2000. Jack, along with his brothers Bob and Bill, achieved an amazing combined contribution to Sundstrand and the defense industry amassing a total service of over 100 years.



Jack was a tank driver and mechanic in the Army, and afterwards, continued his automotive passion by restoring classic cars including his 1957 Pontiac and the very first car he ever owned, a 1927 Chevrolet. He was a member of the Rockford Model A Club, the Knights of Columbus, as well as a lifetime member of the LLL Society, where he volunteered on a regular basis. Jack was an avid gardener known for his tomatoes and pumpkins, as well as apple and cherry trees. His ability to produce bumper crops was only surpassed by his generosity in sharing his bounty. He was a true friend, always willing to help others in need. Jack leaves behind 2 wonderful friends, Ronnie and Jimmy, who brought joy to his days and who supported him during tough times.



Jack is survived by his wife Bonnie; children, Jeffrey (Julie) Mann and Todd (Susan Pinkowski) Mann; grandchildren, Bridget, Katherine, Christopher, Dustin and Wyatt; siblings, Elizabeth "Bette" Setzkorn and Robert "Bob" Mann, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents; sisters, Dorothy Mann, Helen Hutchinson, Mary Mann and Barbara Ann Mann; and brothers, James, Arthur and George "Bill" Mann.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store