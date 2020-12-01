1/1
John M. "Jack" Mann
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" M. Mann, 85 of Rockford, IL, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Jack was born in Du Quoin, IL on November 11, 1934 to George J. and Rose C. (Schneider) Mann of Pinckneyville, IL. Jack married Bonnie L. Milne on April 25, 1962.

Jack was a graduate of Pinckneyville Community High School, and a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves. After following his two brothers to Rockford, he began his 45 year career with Sundstrand, retiring in 2000. Jack, along with his brothers Bob and Bill, achieved an amazing combined contribution to Sundstrand and the defense industry amassing a total service of over 100 years.

Jack was a tank driver and mechanic in the Army, and afterwards, continued his automotive passion by restoring classic cars including his 1957 Pontiac and the very first car he ever owned, a 1927 Chevrolet. He was a member of the Rockford Model A Club, the Knights of Columbus, as well as a lifetime member of the LLL Society, where he volunteered on a regular basis. Jack was an avid gardener known for his tomatoes and pumpkins, as well as apple and cherry trees. His ability to produce bumper crops was only surpassed by his generosity in sharing his bounty. He was a true friend, always willing to help others in need. Jack leaves behind 2 wonderful friends, Ronnie and Jimmy, who brought joy to his days and who supported him during tough times.

Jack is survived by his wife Bonnie; children, Jeffrey (Julie) Mann and Todd (Susan Pinkowski) Mann; grandchildren, Bridget, Katherine, Christopher, Dustin and Wyatt; siblings, Elizabeth "Bette" Setzkorn and Robert "Bob" Mann, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents; sisters, Dorothy Mann, Helen Hutchinson, Mary Mann and Barbara Ann Mann; and brothers, James, Arthur and George "Bill" Mann.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved