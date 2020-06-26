Age 82, passed away peacefully in Upper St. Clair, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the 1st baby born at Greene County Memorial Hospital on December 1st, 1937 to John & Cora Marie Ross Carroll in Waynesburg, PA. John graduated from Waynesburg Central High School and went on to attend Bowling Green University where he served 4 years in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He was married to his beloved wife, Donna (Minor) for 57 years and they had two children John & Jeffrey which they raised in Upper St. Clair.
John's entrepreneurial career started when he and his partner started Hangliter & Carroll Company, a confectionery brokerage based in Pittsburgh. He was a long-time broker for Goetz, Toostie Roll & Ferrara Pan candy companies. He contributed many significant innovations to the confectionery business and was considered a well-respected leader in the industry. John served 2 years as President of The Pittsburgh Candy Club and was one of the founding members of The National Confectioners Association. He retired in 2006 and was inducted into The National Candy Hall of Fame in 2008. Throughout his life John enjoyed bringing his family and friends together with his funny stories and larger-than-life personality. He was an avid golfer and achieved 7 holes-in-one throughout his lifetime. John had been a Steelers season ticket holder for over 50 years. Now the boys will carry on the tradition.
John is survived by his wife Donna, their children; John, his wife Halle and their children, Elli and Christopher; Jeff and his wife Emily. He was a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cora Marie Carroll; brother Jim Carroll, and sister Jane (Carroll) Moore.
John will be forever in our hearts. At this time, the family will be having a private service and interment. A memorial service will be held to celebrate John's life at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in the honor of John to the Alzheimer's Association (http://www.alz.org), Washington City Mission (https://www.citymission.org/), or S.H.I.M. (https://shimcares.org/).
