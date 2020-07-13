1/1
John R. Dale Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Dale, Jr., age 91, Sergeant Major, U.S. Army, Ret., of Monroeville, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He served proudly for 30 years in the U.S. Army. He was the beloved husband of Maria Dale. He was a loving father, grandfather of 26, great-grandfather of 29, especially baby Julianne Hagen and Revy McBride brought him joy as a great-grandfather. There will be a Memorial Service at a future date. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in John's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved