John W. Lucas 80, of Rockford passed away October 21, 2020 at Cherry Vale Place. He was born April 22, 1940 in Rockford, IL to John B. and Grace Lucas. He met Norma Johnson and they married in June of 1960 and shared 60 wonderful years together. They raised two children, Christine and Michael. While his kids were young, he received his Associates of Science at Rock Valley College. He worked for Rockford Products for years then moved to DuTone Chemical, MC Chemical and DB Metal Finishing. He was a certified Electroplater-Finisher and was a 25 year member of the American Electroplaters Society and treasurer for many years. After retirement Jack volunteered at OSF St. Anthony. He was a member of the Belvidere Moose Club and earned his blue jacket. He and his wife Norma loved to dance every Saturday night and they were both very good at it. Jack was a member of the Harmony Club and helped with the Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner for many years. He was also a social member of the American Legion and Alpine Lutheran Church where he was an usher. His faith was important in his life and enjoyed sharing Jesus' message. He was a tax preparer for many friends and family and was a registered representative for Primerica Financial.



Jack enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, gardening, and the Bears. He loved being in fantasy football with his son and daughter. Known for his quick wit, Jack loved telling jokes (good and bad) and loved meeting new people.



Jack is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Christine (Steve) Gustafson and Michael (Patti) Lucas; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Amy Lucas; brother, Paul Lucas and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Grace Lucas; brother, Gary Lucas and sister, Ruth Ann Kowalewski.



Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their care in his last weeks and Becky the bartender at the American Legion. She had a special place in his heart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory can be made to Alpine Lutheran Church 5001 Forest View, Rockford IL 61108.

