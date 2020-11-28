John William "Buck" McGraw, 87, of Hardin, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, with his children by his side.



Buck was born on January 19, 1933, in Hardin, the son of John William and Lillian Irene (Armour) McGraw. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Annabelle (Oster) McGraw of Hardin on July 10, 1960; she preceded him in death on May 16, 2014.



Survivors include: one daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and husband Terry Herring of Hardin; one son and daughter-in-law, John William McGraw, III, and wife Theresa of Odessa; four grandchildren: Tara Elaine Hisle and husband Jeremy of Hardin, Christopher Reed Herring and wife Anna of Odessa, Molly Nicole McGraw of Kansas City, KS, and John William "J.W." McGraw IV of Odessa; one great-granddaughter, Harper Ann Herring; two sisters, Martha Coleman of Lexington and Linda Pope of Hardin; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy McGraw of Hardin and Sue McGraw of Lexington.



In addition to his parents and wife, Buck was preceded in death by two brothers, James "Jimmy" McGraw, and Dennis McGraw, and two sisters, Margaret Doyle, and Janice Anderson.



Buck graduated from Hardin High School in 1951. He enlisted in the United States Navy on June 29, 1951 and was honorably discharged on June 30, 1955. He then worked as a barge deckhand on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Next, Buck worked as a tool setter at Lake City Arsenal for 36 years, before retiring in 1998.



Buck was a lifelong Hardin resident. He was of the Christian faith. He was a member of the Hardin American Legion and the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid reader of the Kansas City Star and subscriber of numerous hunting and fishing magazines. Buck was an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting quail, spending time with his bird dogs, and going fishing on Rush Lake in Minnesota.



The family would like to thank Buck's neighbors for keeping a watchful eye on him over the past several years.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hardin Cemetery. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Buck will lie in state from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Hardin Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Ray County Veterans.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store