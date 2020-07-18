1/
Jon Eric Chester
1966 - 2020
Jon Eric Chester of Albuquerque, NM passed from this world to be with his heavenly family on Monday, June 08, 2020. Eric was born to Gene and Patricia Chester on September 27, 1966 in Newnan Georgia. His father Gene has preceded him in death.

Eric worked at Ditch Witch New Mexico for 25 years as a master mechanic which he loved every moment. His meticulous nature was suited to this work and engines where a natural choice for him. Eric was a man who was not afraid of the unknown and this was evident in his daily life. "Stranger" was not in his vocabulary and his personality ranged from jovial to carefree. His heart of gold helped him make many lifelong friends though his life's journey. After leaving Ditch Witch New Mexico due to illness Eric found himself with Samuel Weisberg Prosthetics and though his time with Mr. Weisberg was brief it helped to give him a new lease on life. His motto of "rebuilt" was not just a word but had significance for him. His illness had cost him his legs and now with the help of his new prosthetics he truly was rebuilt.

Eric is survived by his mother Patricia Chester of Newnan, Georgia; brother Scott Chester and fiancé Michael Danielle Barns, Chet Chester and Lisa; sister Amy Thompson and Richard. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Eulie Chester and Mildred; maternal grandparents Ford Spinks and Carrie.

Services are pending and a memorial service will be announced later.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
