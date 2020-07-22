Jose De Jesus Mora- Jimenez was born March 11, 1942 to Tiburcio Mora-Luna and Hilaria Jimenez-Barboza in Cuautla Jalisco, Mexico. Chuy, as he was known to his family and friends, was one of fourteen children, a beloved husband and father.



All those who met Chuy will tell you the most distinct thing about him was he was always smiling and whistling, he had a deep love of music and cheerfully whistled to the music constantly playing in his head. As a young man Chuy was a talented futbol player and enjoyed singing Mariachi, activities he enjoyed watching and joining in on his entire life. Tiburcio was a butcher, an occupation that kept his family well fed and assisting his father was Chuys first job which also gave him the skills to eventually work as a ranch hand herding cattle. He eventually headed north to The Bay Area of California where he worked many jobs in both automotive factories and restaurants. Chuy eventually returned to Jalisco to marry his lifelong sweetheart Isabel Cardenas on January 4, 1975. The two moved to the Bay area where Chuy worked at Celia's Mexican Restaurant and the couple welcomed two sons, Horacio and Jesus Alonso. The family of four eventually made their way to Washington State, settling in Auburn where Chuy & Isabel went on to operate the Mazatlán Mexican Restaurant in Auburn for over 40 years.



In Chuy's later years, after knowing the restaurant was being well cared for by his two sons, Chuy along with Isabel, enjoyed traveling, watching the Chivas and spending time with their granddaughters. Watching his granddaughter Micaela excel as a Futbol player provided Chuy with a great deal of pride.



Jose De Jesus Mora-Jimenez is survived by his wife Isabel, sons Horacio & Alonso (Lindsay) grandchildren Micaela, Samara, Thomas and Valentine, his sisters Eduviges & Vitorina, brothers, Jose, Alberto, Rosalio, Tiburcio and Ramon and countless beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and siblings Rafael, Maria Hermelinda, Hermelinda, Miguel, Guadalupe & Natividad.



José De Jesús Mora- Jiménez nació el 11 de marzo de 1942 de Tiburcio Mora-Luna y Hilaria Jiménez-Barboza en Cuautla Jalisco, México. Chuy, como era conocido por su familia y amigos, era uno de catorce niños.



Todos los que conocieron a Chuy le dirán que lo más distintivo de él era que siempre estaba sonriendo y chiflando. Tenía un profundo amor por la música y chiflaba alegremente la música que constantemente sonaba en su cabeza.



Cuando era joven, Chuy era un talentoso jugador de fútbol y disfrutaba cantar mariachi. Estas eran lasactividades que disfrutaba viendo y participando en toda su vida. Su papá Tiburcio era carnicero, una ocupación que mantenía bien alimentada a su familia. Ayudar a su padre fue el primer trabajo de Chuy. También le dio las habilidades para eventualmente trabajar como mano de rancho para pastorear ganado. Eventualmente se dirigió al norte hacia la area San Francisco California donde trabajó en fábricas de automóviles y restaurantes.



Chuy finalmente regresó a Jalisco para casarse con su novia Isabel Cárdenas el 4 de Enero de 1975. Los dos se mudaron a San Francisco donde Chuy trabajo en el restaurante mexicano Celias. La pareja dio la bienvenida a dos hijos, Horacio seguido de Jesús Alonso. La familia de cuatro finalmente hicieron su camino al estado de Washington, estableciéndose en Auburn, donde Chuy y Isabel fueron dueños del restaurante mexicano Mazatlán en Auburn durante más de 40 años.



En los últimos años, Chuy realizo que sus dos hijos cuidaban bien el restaurante. Esto les dio tiempo a Chuy y Isabel para hacer otras cosas como viajar, mirar a las Chivas y pasar tiempo con sus nietas. Ver a su nieta Micaela sobresalir como jugador de fútbol le dio a Chuy un gran orgullo.



A José De Jesús Mora-Jiménez sobrevivido por su esposa Isabel, hijos Horacio y Alonso (Lindsay) nietos Micaela, Samara, Thomas y Valentine, su hermanas Vitorina, Eduviges y hermanos, José, Alberto, Rosalio, Tiburcio y Ramón y innumerables sobrinas, sobrinos y ahijados. Procedió en la muerte porsu madre, padre, sus hermanos Rafael, María Hermelinda, Hermelinda, Miguel, Guadalupe, y Natividad.





