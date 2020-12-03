Jose Trinidad Medrano Villagran was a caring and loving man and lost to us too soon. Jose died on November 26, 2020 at 53 years old. Born in the summer of 1967 to Jose Medrano and Primitiva Villagran in Mexico City, Jose filled his life with those he loved, his family, and a determination to help others. Growing up one of nine children taught him to keep moving and encouraged him to not sit still for too long, laying a foundation for the hard work and trials that were ahead.



Jose always put others' needs before his own, he was a good provider for his family, operating his own business as a water-proofer in Seattle, WA. In his leisure time, he rooted for the Seahawks and wore their colors with pride. Playing racquetball and basketball were favorite activities or sitting down with a cold drink to watch the soccer game. He was full of life and loved to explore new things.



Novema April Sanele got to marry her best friend on July 27, 1996 in Seattle, WA. Together they welcomed and raised three children who are now grown into adults that made Jose proud; daughters Pearlina Marie, and Aolani Teresa; and his 'baby boy' Adam Gabriel.



Those left to remember Jose, and continue to love him, are his wife of 24 years, and children; brothers Jose Luis Medrano Villagran, Daniel Medrano, Miquel Medrano, Ernesto Medrano, Ignacio Medrano, and Gabriel Medrano; sisters Rosa Maria Medrano, and Teresa Medrano; parents-in-law Faatausala and Maselino Sanele; brother-in-law Meotisis Sanele; and sisters-in-law Talila Sanele, Maria Sanele, and Darlene Sanele.



A visitation will be held for family on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend the service by live streaming from BONNEY WATSON.

