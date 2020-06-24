Joseph David Martinez
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph David Martinez (Joe)

Joe passed away June 19, 2020 in Roy, Utah. He was born June 8, 1942 to John D and Eumelia (Gonzales) Martinez in Delta, Colorado. They had 5 children.

He graduated for Davis High School and then joined the US Air Force February 13, 1962 and was honorable discharged February 11, 1965.

Joe was a devoted member of St Rose of Lima Church and served as an usher.

He loved to play pool, work on cars with his brother, go to the car shows and loved to go to NASCAR races.

Joe is survived by his sisters; Veronice (Paul) Haring and Isabell Vigil. His brother Dennis (Fleurette) Martinez.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Johnny, and 3 nephews; Justin, Jason, and Raymond.

A special thanks goes out to his awesome neighbor Kevin Snow, who went above and beyond making sure our dear brother was taken care of.

A Rosary and viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah. The viewing will be from 6:00-7:00 PM with the Rosary at 7:00-8:00 PM. Because of the Covid-19 masks are required.

A Mass will be held for the immediate family only (masks are required) on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima 10:30 AM. With a Graveside services 12:15 PM at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch. A Luncheon will be served at Isabell Vigil's Home 4256 Whisperwood Court, West Haven, following the graveside.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Rosary
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved