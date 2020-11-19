Joseph E. Leone



On 18 Nov 2020, Joe Leone (99yrs, 10 mos, 18 days) died of injuries sustained from a fall and immediately teed off on an eternal round of golf.







Joe took his first glimpse of this world on Christmas Day 1920 in Weymouth. Between his first glimpse and last, he: served during WWII, married, raised three sons, cared for his ailing wife, overcame the devastating effects of a stroke at the age of 99, and probably hit a billion, or more, golf balls. He was the fourth of nine children born to Joseph and Elizabeth Leone, grew up in the Italian section of Lake Street in East Weymouth, and was one of the last from that area and era. He was a quiet, shy man who always did what he thought was right and did what was necessary to care for his family and others.







At a very young age he developed his love for golf while caddying at the South Shore Country Club. He maintained that love to the very end and was hitting golf balls three days before his accident. I'm sure he was sorely disappointed he couldn't get any of his sons to share his enthusiasm. Caddying was one of many odd jobs Joe held as a youngster in an effort to help support his family. After his 1938 Weymouth High School graduation, he, like many others, began working at the Fore River Shipyard. After WWII began, he gave up his shipyard Draft exemption and enlisted in the Army, where he became a medic. He had his paychecks sent to his parents. Initially, he was stationed in England and cared for casualties from the D-Day invasion. Soon thereafter, he transferred to the 69th Infantry Division and followed them throughout their campaign on the European mainland. During this service, his actions earned him the Bronze Star for heroism. After the war, while stationed in Washington D.C., he met his future wife of 66 years, Olga Segai.







For many years towards the end of Olga's life he selflessly tended to her as she became less and less able to do so herself. For as long as he could he kept her at home and took care of her every need. It was a Herculean effort for a man in his 80's and 90's, but he did what he thought was right.







In 2020 he survived and overcame the debilitating effects of a stroke and was once again hitting golf balls at the Rockland Country Club.







Joe is survived by his three sons: Christopher and his wife Lee, Joseph and his wife Sheila, and Dale. He's also survived by his grandsons Song Won and Joseph Jr., his granddaughter Kimberly and her husband John, his great grandson John Jr., and his brother Richard. Needless to say, coming from such a large family, he's also survived by many nieces and nephews.







Let it be known, he died with an 8 iron in his hand. There will be no visitations or services at this time. In memory of Joe, go outside, enjoy the fresh air, and hit a golf ball. Hit 'em straight and long Dad.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store