Joseph Frank Morandini, 86, of Mentor, Ohio, died at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, July 10, 2020.



He was born on June 26, 1934 in Vandergrift, PA, a son of Mario Morandini and Lucille Marchesi Morandini.



Joe retired from Lincoln Electric as an Engineer, after many years of dedicated service.



He loved his devoted wife of 54 years, Jessie, his family, nephews, nieces and cousins. He loved his dogs and cats, working on his grass, and his computer.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Stewart Morandini; father, Mario Morandini; mother, Lucille Marchesi Morandini and a brother, Ronald Morandini.



He is survived by his sister, Carol Morandini Lawrence.



A private family service will be held at St. Gertrude Cemetery, in Vandergrift, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store