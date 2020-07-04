Of North Versailles, a native of East Pittsburgh, age 75, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Joe was the father of Joseph J. (Deana) Connors, III of Tulsa, OK, Kristin Marie (Joel) Swan of Bend, OR and Kelly Ann (Mike) Signorelli of Torrance, CA.



He was the grandfather of Tyler, Devin, Mitchell and Peyton Swan and Michael Signorelli, and he was the great-grandfather of Caleb swan.



Brother of the late Shirley Latsko and special uncle of Steve "Chook" Latsko.



Former spouse of Marilyn (Magda) Siane.



Joe was a 1962 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and began his career in manufacturing with Westinghouse at the East Pittsburgh plant. That began the wide scope of a career that led him to high level positions in management, engineering and support services at companies and facilities in Spokane, WA with Westinghouse, Tulsa, Ok, Portland, OR, and Chicago. In his retirement years, with 9 years of sobriety as an accomplishment, Joe advocated for sober living homes and managed facilities in CA. He fought for those addicted individuals in the legal/court systems as well as through the facilities he managed.



In his spare time, Joe was staunch in rooting for Notre Dame football, and he enjoyed a game of golf or a good book to read.



There will not be a service or visitation.



Joe will be laid to rest privately in Monongahela Cemetery.



Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

