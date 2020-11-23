Joseph William Budd, 69, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Son of the late William and the late Marie (Loya) Budd. Brother of the late Leonard (Jean) Budd. He is survived by two brothers, James (Clare) Budd and Daniel (Diana) Budd. He is also survived by nephews, Michael, Stephen, Jonathan (Kaitlynn), David (Jesse) Budd, and a niece, Jennifer (David) O'Neill. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Jefferson Memorial Park, Jefferson Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church 2336 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, Pa 15210 in Joseph's name. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced.

