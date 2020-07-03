1/1
Josephine A. (DePaolo) Tortorella
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine A. (DePaolo)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. (DePaolo) Tortorella

Age 84, of Dormont, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund P. Tortorella; loving mother of Paul (Michele) Tortorella and Mark (Colleen) Tortorella. Proud grandmother of Luke, Annie, Joey, Sammy, Zach and Michael and Natalee; daughter of the late Anthony and Nicolene DePaolo. She was the loving sister of the late Marie "Sissy" Bradich, the late Norma Kester, and Tony DePaolo; she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Josephine was an avid sports fan of her brother, sons, and grandchildren. She may have watched more games than anybody ever! She loved gardening and cooking for her family. She was always loving and looking out for others. A selfless caretaker that expected nothing in return. Friend received Sunday, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2630 West Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh 15216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved