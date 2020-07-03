Josephine A. (DePaolo) Tortorella



Age 84, of Dormont, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund P. Tortorella; loving mother of Paul (Michele) Tortorella and Mark (Colleen) Tortorella. Proud grandmother of Luke, Annie, Joey, Sammy, Zach and Michael and Natalee; daughter of the late Anthony and Nicolene DePaolo. She was the loving sister of the late Marie "Sissy" Bradich, the late Norma Kester, and Tony DePaolo; she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Josephine was an avid sports fan of her brother, sons, and grandchildren. She may have watched more games than anybody ever! She loved gardening and cooking for her family. She was always loving and looking out for others. A selfless caretaker that expected nothing in return. Friend received Sunday, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2630 West Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh 15216.

