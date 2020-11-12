Joshua Robert Cordova, 35, of Albuquerque, New Mexico drew his last breath, November 4, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital, the same hospital he was born in, exactly 35 years and 11 months earlier. He was preceded in death by his father, Roberto Luis Cordova. Joshua succumbed to the overall influences of a devastating disease: Schizoaffective Disorder; a disease of the mind and one's mental outlook. Joshua suffered valiantly from the clutches of this illness since early adolescence.



Joshua was a right-brained, creative man with a knack for all types of models and a love of sketching. Junk food was his "go to" and you could be assured when he came out of his daily excursions to the gas station, he would have a bag of chips, jerky, and a hot pickle. He was always willing to share. He also had a passion for gardening and would start each planting attempt with excitement and anticipation.



Joshua will be lovingly remembered for his devoted attention to family members and assuring that they had what they needed. Joshua is survived by his mother, Rochelle Cordova and his younger brother, Gabriel Cordova of Albuquerque; and his grandparents, Perry Gore of Albuquerque, and Virginia Gore of Duncan, OK. He is also survived by nephews, half-sisters, cousins, and many other extended family members.





