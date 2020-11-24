1/
Juan Carlos Molino
1944 - 2020
Juan Carlos Molino age 76 of Warren, died Sunday, November 22,2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Juan was born in Leones Cordoba, Argentina on June 22,1944. Loving husband of the late Adela ( Died 10-2-2020) . Dear father of Sandra Molino, Cecelia Molino, Nancy Mefford, predeceased by his daughters; Neila Kechego and Adriana Molino. Grandfather of 12 and proud great-grandfather of 26. Also survived by his younger sister Graciela Molino. Juan retired after over 30 years at Chrysler, Trenton Engine Plant where he worked as a cutter and grinder. A busy man, he always kept active and enjoyed helping others, making, and fixing things. He loved golfing, fishing, and bowling. Playing with his great-grandchildren delighted him and brought him much joy. There will be no visitation or services.

Published in Rudy Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
