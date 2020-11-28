1/1
Judith A. Campbell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Campbell, age 80, of Mars, formerly of Lyndora, passed November 24th in UPMC Passavant Hospital following an illness.

Born in Butler February 28, 1940, daughter of the late Wallace and Ellen Showak Gryback.

She was a homemaker and wonderful mother to her 3 sons and grandmother to her six grandchildren. She dedicated her life to raising her kids and spending countless hours with her grandkids who she loved so much. Anyone who new Judie loved her because she was selfless, always concerned about the needs and well being of everyone she came into contact with. Her interests were watching old movies, building puzzles, word scrambles, and planting her flowers. She will be dearly missed by all of us and heaven has definitely gained an angel. We can't thank mom enough for who we are today, she spent an incredible amount of hours taxiing us to and from our sports games and practices and we are talking 2-3 sports for each of us… That meant games all over the county and MOM never missed one! No matter how she felt she was there cheering and screaming for us!

Judie was a member of Saint Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survived by her husband, James M. "Slue" Campbell; three sons, James W. Campbell and his wife, Jody, and their 2 sons Austin and Devin, Jeffrey J. Campbell and his wife, Susan, and their two kids Marisa and Jordan, also Jarrod L. Campbell and his wife, Jenna, and Jarrods 2 sons Kane and Chance all of Butler. Also one sister, Bonnie McClain of California

Judie was preceded in death by one sister.( Carol McClelland)

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 201 West Jefferson Street, Butler, PA 16001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
Jim and family GOD bless and carry you thru the loss of Judy
Tom and Ginny Lang
Friend
November 28, 2020
My sweet Tata!! What can I say here to sum up my relationship with this incredible woman? She always seemed bigger than life to me when I was little. Big personality, bigger heart and biggest hair!!! The very best aunt anyone could ask for. She had three active boys and kept up with each one in every sport and activity they had. I was her first niece so she doted on my every whim and loved to fix my hair in different styles. I always felt so loved and cared for in her home. Even well into adulthood she continued to send me Birthday cards and Valentine cards with a $20 bill in to buy myself a treat then carried on the tradition with my own children. I always felt so cherished by her and I think that's how everyone who knew her felt. Truly loved and cared for. What a wonderful example to us all of what life is really all about. I love this picture of her with her sisters and parents. All of them so beautiful and happy. It was obviously taken at Christmas time. I know she is now with her mom and dad and her youngest sister Carol. What a wonderful reunion it must be! As we are moving into the Christmas season let us remember that loving and serving others is the most important thing we can do. Aunt Judie did it so well. I know of no better way to honor her life and her memory. Love you TaTa! I would say rest in peace but I know better. You never rested! You were a busy woman with so much to do and I know that will continue on! Love you Uncle Jim, cousins and their families. You're all in my heart!
Kim Thomas
Family
November 28, 2020
We love ya Mom
jeffrey Campbell
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved