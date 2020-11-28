Judith A. Campbell, age 80, of Mars, formerly of Lyndora, passed November 24th in UPMC Passavant Hospital following an illness.



Born in Butler February 28, 1940, daughter of the late Wallace and Ellen Showak Gryback.



She was a homemaker and wonderful mother to her 3 sons and grandmother to her six grandchildren. She dedicated her life to raising her kids and spending countless hours with her grandkids who she loved so much. Anyone who new Judie loved her because she was selfless, always concerned about the needs and well being of everyone she came into contact with. Her interests were watching old movies, building puzzles, word scrambles, and planting her flowers. She will be dearly missed by all of us and heaven has definitely gained an angel. We can't thank mom enough for who we are today, she spent an incredible amount of hours taxiing us to and from our sports games and practices and we are talking 2-3 sports for each of us… That meant games all over the county and MOM never missed one! No matter how she felt she was there cheering and screaming for us!



Judie was a member of Saint Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.



Survived by her husband, James M. "Slue" Campbell; three sons, James W. Campbell and his wife, Jody, and their 2 sons Austin and Devin, Jeffrey J. Campbell and his wife, Susan, and their two kids Marisa and Jordan, also Jarrod L. Campbell and his wife, Jenna, and Jarrods 2 sons Kane and Chance all of Butler. Also one sister, Bonnie McClain of California



Judie was preceded in death by one sister.( Carol McClelland)



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 201 West Jefferson Street, Butler, PA 16001.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc.





