Judith Ann (Clifford) Sieminski, 68, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born and raised in Worcester, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ann (Noone) Clifford.



Judy was educated at St. Stephen School and a graduate of Marian High School. She enjoyed working for Coppus Engineering as an administrative assistant for several years. Judy was an avid reader. She will also be remembered for her love of home shopping, perfume, cosmetics and all things sparkly.



She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her devoted husband of 48 years, Larry J. Sieminski of Jefferson; her daughter, Beth-Ann Sieminski of Marlborough; a brother, Raymond P. Clifford, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Holden; two sisters, Kathleen M. Shea and her husband, Joseph of North Grafton and Mary Ellen Clifford Latino and her husband, John of Worcester; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Robert J. Sieminski.



The family would like to thank the nurses and home health aides from VNA Hospice and Palliative Care and the Nurse Next Door for the care provided to Judy in her time of need.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, June 16 in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, 1520 Main Street, Holden where she will be laid to rest beside her son. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.



