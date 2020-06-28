Age 76, of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Kennedy and Herman Boehm; loving mother of Dale (Jen Bush) Kennedy, Scott (Andrea) Kennedy, and Karen (Anthony) Norris; step mother of Herman (Kathy) Boehm, George (Cheryl) Boehm, Elizabeth (Ralph) Karns, Lori (late John) Moskal, Janet (Mike) Saxman, Linda Boehm, Joe (Heidi) Boehm, Robert (Vickie) Boehm, David Boehm, Roger (Lisa) Boehm, Jim (Dana) Boehm; sister of John McCallum, Joanne (Emilio) Iannelli, and the late Mary LaMagna, Margaret Costa, Cecelia Cushing, Arlene McCallum, and Richard McCallum; also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday 4-8pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bartholomew Church, 111 Erhardt Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.