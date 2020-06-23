Judith H. (Hahne) Fisher
Age 73 of Monroeville, passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Fisher. Loving mother of Joy (Ron) Clawson. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Scott D. (Sue) Fisher; niece, Jessica Fisher; and her "grandogs", Charlie and Savannah. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur C. and Elizabeth (Haney) Hahne. Judi was a 1965 graduate of Penn Hills High School. She went on to work in many facets for the Holiday House in Monroeville. She also worked in the offices for Gulf Oil, and later as a desktop publisher for Westinghouse. Judi also enjoyed her time working in the gift shop at Forbes Regional Hospital and was a proud Avon representative, which she sold for many years. She was a long-time member of Monroeville United Methodist Church, and her faith was very important to her. In her free time, she volunteered at Plum Community Senior Center, and loved visits to the Rivers Casino. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 25th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be Friday, June 26th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to ASPCA.
Age 73 of Monroeville, passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Fisher. Loving mother of Joy (Ron) Clawson. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Scott D. (Sue) Fisher; niece, Jessica Fisher; and her "grandogs", Charlie and Savannah. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur C. and Elizabeth (Haney) Hahne. Judi was a 1965 graduate of Penn Hills High School. She went on to work in many facets for the Holiday House in Monroeville. She also worked in the offices for Gulf Oil, and later as a desktop publisher for Westinghouse. Judi also enjoyed her time working in the gift shop at Forbes Regional Hospital and was a proud Avon representative, which she sold for many years. She was a long-time member of Monroeville United Methodist Church, and her faith was very important to her. In her free time, she volunteered at Plum Community Senior Center, and loved visits to the Rivers Casino. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 25th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be Friday, June 26th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to ASPCA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.